Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $486.00

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 486 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 486.60 ($5.96), with a volume of 658986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 502.50 ($6.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 600.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 671.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

In related news, insider Ian Carter acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £205,800 ($251,897.18). 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

