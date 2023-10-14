Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,490 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 58,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Dominion Energy by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

