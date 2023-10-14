Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

