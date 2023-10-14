Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $87.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

