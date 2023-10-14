Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 1,763 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 80,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

