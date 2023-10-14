Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 738 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

