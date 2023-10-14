Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veradigm by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 77.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,423,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,680,000 after buying an additional 1,496,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,543,000 after buying an additional 94,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veradigm by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,548,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 272,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. Argus downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Veradigm Stock Down 0.4 %

Veradigm stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. Veradigm Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.