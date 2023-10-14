Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $559,000 Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

