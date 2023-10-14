Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.65.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.81.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

