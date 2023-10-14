Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $929,000 Stock Position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.40% of Hooker Furnishings worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 24,844.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $196.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -89.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOFT

About Hooker Furnishings

(Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.