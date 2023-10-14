Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 227,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 164,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.