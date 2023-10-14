Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $215,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.