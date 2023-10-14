Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

