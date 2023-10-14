Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

AXP opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.62. American Express has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

