Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,130 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 13,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

