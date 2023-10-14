Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,670 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.43 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

