Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 486 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,312,000 after acquiring an additional 65,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.