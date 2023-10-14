Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 628 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $106,487.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,540.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,082 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $57,659.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $106,487.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,540.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and sold 11,914 shares worth $741,817. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

