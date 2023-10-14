Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,242 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,613,860,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

