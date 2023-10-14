Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after buying an additional 555,578 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after buying an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,380 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.59, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

