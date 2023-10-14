Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

