Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 36,287 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,287 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $36,642,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 565,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2,273.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 554,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 530,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.6 %

TPH stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TPH

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.