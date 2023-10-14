Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 32,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

