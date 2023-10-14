Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 500 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,846,000 after buying an additional 2,666,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,497,000 after buying an additional 2,115,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,698,000 after buying an additional 964,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,187.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 662,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 610,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.