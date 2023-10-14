Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 5,381 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Terex by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $65.64.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. Terex’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

