Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 621,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,397,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $90,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 621,329 shares in the company, valued at $17,397,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,155. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

