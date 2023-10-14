Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 621,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,397,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $90,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 621,329 shares in the company, valued at $17,397,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,155. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

