Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.59

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as low as $10.53. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 75,104 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $224.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waterstone Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 66.2% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 722,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 287,746 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

