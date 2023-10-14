Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,577,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $382.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

