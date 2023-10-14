Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 1,730 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $272.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.06.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

