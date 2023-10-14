Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE LMT opened at $441.06 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $388.10 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

