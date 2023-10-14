Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.64. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $126.04 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

