Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 13,034 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FTSM opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.