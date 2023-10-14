Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 766 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Argus raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Masco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

