Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

