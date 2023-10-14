Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFA opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.