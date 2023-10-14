Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $184.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $172.59 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

