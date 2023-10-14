Welch & Forbes LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $284.10 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

