Welch & Forbes LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

DUK opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

