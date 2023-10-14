Welch & Forbes LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 2.5 %

GIS opened at $63.04 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

