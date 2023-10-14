Welch & Forbes LLC Has $8.72 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.8% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 736,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

