Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241,380 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

