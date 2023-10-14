Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $365.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.08 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.21.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

