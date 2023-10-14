Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shopify by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,078,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $71.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

