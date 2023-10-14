Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 307 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 376,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 135,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VWO opened at $39.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.