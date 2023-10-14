Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 384 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.