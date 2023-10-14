Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 635 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

