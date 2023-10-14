Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 816 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

