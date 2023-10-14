Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
