Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.