Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Lowered by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after acquiring an additional 929,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after buying an additional 304,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of WFC opened at $40.96 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

